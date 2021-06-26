AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.08

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 56778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$572.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

