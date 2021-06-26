Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Afterpay in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Afterpay stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Afterpay has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.63.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

