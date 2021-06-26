AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Shares Down 5.2%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 105,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 426,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of £48.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 49.95 and a quick ratio of 49.63.

In related news, insider Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson acquired 100,000 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

