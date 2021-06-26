Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ AIH opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.68. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

