Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aeroports de Paris stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.36.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

