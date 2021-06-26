Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.36. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

