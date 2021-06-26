Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

AERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,163. The company has a market cap of $880.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.