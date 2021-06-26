Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

