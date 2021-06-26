AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -138.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

