adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €302.19 ($355.51).

FRA ADS opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €285.30. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

