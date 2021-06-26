Add.xyz (ADD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.14 million and $3,526.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00053172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00594353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

