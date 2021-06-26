Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $292,813.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.07 or 0.05631196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.01419502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00392464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00125992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00629125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.00390951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

