Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Shares of ACN opened at $294.66 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

