Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN opened at $127.22 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.