Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

