Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,269 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,723,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 126.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.69 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

