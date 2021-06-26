Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 12,186 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tennant by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tennant by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

