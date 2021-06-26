Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.42. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.