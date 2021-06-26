Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $2,785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

