Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $258,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

