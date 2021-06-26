Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.37

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock worth $636,988,221. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

