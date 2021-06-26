Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.37

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 4211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock worth $636,988,221. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
