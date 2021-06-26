Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 115,477 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $710.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

