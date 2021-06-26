AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.