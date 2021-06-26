AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELUXY. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
