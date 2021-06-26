$737.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce $737.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.20 million and the lowest is $637.59 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.64. The company had a trading volume of 465,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,381. The business’s fifty day moving average is $557.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $322.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.