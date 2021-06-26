$55.42 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $60.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $223.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMTC. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.28. 334,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

