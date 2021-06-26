5,012 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,012 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

