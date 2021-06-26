$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.06 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after buying an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

