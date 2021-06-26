$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. 711,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after buying an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

