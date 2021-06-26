3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00.

NYSE DDD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in 3D Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 19,247.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 61.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,832 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $653,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

