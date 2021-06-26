$30.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report $30.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.11 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $124.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,296. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.