280,990 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 280,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $19,951,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Switch by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,359,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after buying an additional 899,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

