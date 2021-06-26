$244.29 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $244.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $88.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $965.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. 5,692,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.09. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

