23,750 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.3% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. 1,648,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

