$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $96.65. 1,451,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after acquiring an additional 436,899 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

