$2.06 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.21. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.64. 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,830. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $202.90 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

