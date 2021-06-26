17,000 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $163.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.