13,155 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

