10,245 Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after buying an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.57. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

