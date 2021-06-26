-$1.84 EPS Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post ($1.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,364. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

