$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in FMC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.