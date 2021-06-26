-$1.68 EPS Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.84) and the highest is ($1.54). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

