$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.