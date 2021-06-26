$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.