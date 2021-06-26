$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

NYSE TME traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.79. 10,935,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,326,129. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

