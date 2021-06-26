0xcert Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $910,867.14 and $29,171.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00591596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038401 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.