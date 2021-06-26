$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.01. Lazard posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 903,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

