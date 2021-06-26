-$0.83 EPS Expected for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.94). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.