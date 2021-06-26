$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.64. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,650,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

