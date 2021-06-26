-$0.66 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,232. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.