-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Xencor also reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

