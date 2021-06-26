-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.54. 8,712,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,071. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $683.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.